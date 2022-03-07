How To Be Prepared For Opportunities At SXSW And Other Music Conferences

(Hypebot) — The world is reopening, and artists everywhere are fighting for opportunities, but those without a plan are still destined to fail. It all starts with SXSW next week. (Will we see you there?)

A guest post by James Shotwell of Haulix.

Knock on wood, but it feels like we are finally starting to return to normal. After more than two years of lockdowns and isolation, the world is beginning to reopen. Artists are going on tour, people are going to shows, and everyone seems excited about the future.

Many artists who have spent the past two years or more preparing to launch their careers are finally on the cusp of doing so, which is incredibly exciting. These musicians are probably planning to attend conferences, apply for festivals, and put themselves anywhere potential fans and industry professionals are present. It’s the same approach every artist before has taken, and most after that come after will follow suit. For the first time in years, the industry is starting to look like the industry again, and we’d argue that’s a good thing.

Excitement can sometimes get artists into trouble. The desire to rush toward fame can cause many to overlook the details that matter most. Before they know it, the same musicians are broke and no further along in their career than when they started. It’s a sad truth, but one that plays out repeatedly throughout time. We want to believe the reopening will be different, but history tells us otherwise.

With that in mind, we put together a solution. We may not be able to save everyone, but we can advise our readers to help you make better decisions moving forward. The latest Music Biz video finds host James Shotwell reviewing the pros and cons of conferences and festivals for aspiring artists. He also provides a step-by-step guide to ensuring any event you do attend is a successful one. Check it out:

James Shotwell is the Director of Customer Engagement at Haulix and host of the company’s podcast, Inside Music. He is also a public speaker known for promoting careers in the entertainment industry, as well as an entertainment journalist with over a decade of experience. His bylines include Rolling Stone, Alternative Press, Substream Magazine, Nu Sound, and Under The Gun Review, among other popular outlets.