WMG Joins $14.5M LifeScore AI Music Funding Round

(Hypebot) — AI music tech company LifeScore has raised an additional $14.5 million in funding, LifeScore creates adaptive music on demand that is algorithmically tailored to the context of the listener’s mood and activity.

This round was led by Octopus Ventures, with participation from Warner Music Group, IDEO and 4 Good Ventures. Additional investment was received from early backer Metaplanet Holdings OÜ. This brings the total raised to $15.8 million.

Why would WMG invest in AI music?

The goal for WMG is to use LifeScore AI to enhance and expand the music of its artists rather than replace it.

“Interactivity is at the core of the music ecosystem’s evolution and adaptive music will be a key driver of this interactivity. Fundamental to the investment is the importance that LifeScore places on the artist,” said Oana Ruxandra, Chief Digital Officer & EVP, Business Development, Warner Music Group. “Adaptive AI, held at the fingertips of our artists, will provide powerful opportunities to tailor and personalize experiences for fans.”

LifeScore creates “adaptive music” assembled by AI in multiple layers from original, recorded cells that adapt to the context and needs of the listener. The company says its breakthrough is the ability to generate music in real time that sounds as if it were created by human composers and played by real musicians.

Because it can adapt the music in real time, LifeScore can offer the “benefits of music to entertain, inspire, relax, energize, and evoke emotion – and keep adapting as conditions change.

