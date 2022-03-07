Artikal Sound System Sues Dua Lipa for Copyright Infringement in New Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Dupa Lipa has been sued for copyright infringement by Florida reggae band, Artikal Sound System, who claims the pop starlet stole her smash hit “Levitating” from their 2017 song called “Live Your Life.”

Billboard reports the complaint (filed March 1) was very short and contained mostly template claims of copyright infringement, with little detail about how Lipa copied the song. But it said that the two tracks were so similar that it was “highly unlikely that “Levitating” was created independently.”

Artika Sound System, a south Florida reggae band formed in 2012 released “Live Your Life” on its 2017 album Smoke and Mirrors.

“Levitating” spent 68 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and was the No. 1 Hot 100 song of 2021. It is the longest-running top 10 song ever by a female artist on the chart.

Warner Records and other creators were also named in the lawsuit. Judge for yourself, listen to the two songs below.