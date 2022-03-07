Dizzee Rascal Found Guilty Of Assaulting His Former Partner

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British grime rapper Dizzee Rascal has been found guilty of assaulting his former partner.

According to the BBC, the rapper, whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, was accused of physically assaulting Cassandra Jones at a residence in South London following an argument.

Mills was accused at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday of forcing his way into Jones’ home, pressing his head against hers, and of pushing her to the ground.

In turn, Mills accused Jones of injuring his arm but initially admitted to police that he was the aggressor but later provided a prepared statement that denied the allegations, the BBC reported.

Following the verdict, Mills was caught on video outside of the court room snatching a camera from an Associated Press photographer and smashing it on the ground.

He will be sentenced at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on April 8th.