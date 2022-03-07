The Batman Earns Bank At The Box Office

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Bros.’ latest superhero epic “The Batman” debuted to an impressive $128.5M in North American theaters, along with $120.0M internationally for a weekend take of $248.5M worldwide.

Directed by Matt Reeves, who wrote the screenplay with Peter Craig, “The Batman” reboots the hoary franchise and stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role as The Batman and his alter-ego, playboy Bruce Wayne. The cast also includes Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell, cast as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot / Penguin.

The Batman’s opening puts the film in a small but select group of post-pandemic movies to clear $100 million in a single weekend, alongside Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Now in its third week, Sony’s Uncharted held on to second place, earning an estimated $11,000,000 from North American theaters and pushing its estimated cume north of $100 million in North America and $271 million worldwide.

United Artists Releasing’s “The Dog” starring Channing Tatum rounded out the top three. Now in its third week of theatrical release, Dog, earned $6,000,481 from North American theaters, bringing its global cume to $45.38 million.