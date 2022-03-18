Proposed Cardiff Arena Moves Forward As City Approves Phase One Plans

CARDIFF, Wales (CelebrityAccess) — The City of Cardiff’s Planning Committee has signed off on plans for the first phase of a new arena development planned for the city’s waterfront, clearing the way for construction to start later this year.

The proposed 17,000-capacity arena is slated to open in 2025 and will be jointly operated by Live Nation and the Oak View Group and will anchor the revitalization of the 30-acre Atlantic Wharf mixed use district.

When completed, Atlantic Wharf will include residential, retail, restaurants and at least 27,500 sq m of leisure floorspace.

“We are delighted with this decision, one of the most significant and landmark developments in the region for some years, and we look forward to delivering our vision for a new arena with our partners and Cardiff Council. A world-class arena, with a global reputation for culture, will transform Atlantic Wharf for local, national, and international visitors to Cardiff, as well as facilitate job creation and economic growth in the region,” said Graham Walters, COO of Live Nation UK Venues.

“It is exciting that the plans for a new arena at Atlantic Wharf have been approved by the Council. We are now looking forward to working together with our partners and the local community to give Cardiff and Wales the top tier arena they deserve,” added OVG COO Mark Donnelly.

“The Atlantic Wharf masterplan will see significant improvements made to the public realm and to public transport links to the Bay. The importance of the new arena cannot be understated, it will kick-start the next phase of regeneration in Cardiff Bay,” said Cabinet Member for Investment and Development, Cllr Russell Goodway. “Today’s Planning Committee decision brings us closer to delivering a new indoor arena which could be open for business by 2025.”