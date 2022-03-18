Madison Square Garden Entertainment Names Lucas Watson As President Of MSG Sphere

(CelebrityAccess) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment announced that industry veteran Lucas Watson has been hired to serve as President of MSG’s innovative Sphere arena brand.

In his new role, which he officially starts on March 28th, Watson will lead strategy and execution over all aspects of operation at MSG Sphere, which is currently under construction in Las Vegas and expected to open in 2023.

In addition, Watson will collaborate across MSG Entertainment to develop technology, content, sponsorship, and hospitality solutions for the arena.

As part of his role, Mr. Watson will also oversee global development of the MSG Sphere brand, which includes selectively extending the MSG Sphere network to other markets.

“I am excited to join MSG Entertainment at such an important time for MSG Sphere. Throughout my career I have focused on building world-class brands and scaling emerging companies with disruptive technologies to deliver growth. The opportunity to revolutionize entertainment with MSG Sphere is thrilling. I look forward to working with my colleagues across the Company to bring this first-of-its-kind venue to life,” Watson said.

“I am pleased to welcome Lucas to MSG Entertainment, where his expertise will be an asset as we prepare to open our first MSG Sphere venue and further develop the global MSG Sphere brand. MSG Sphere will provide a next-generation experience unlike anything that exists in the world, and Lucas’ proven track record of delivering global growth and scale will help us realize our long-term vision for these venues – starting with MSG Sphere at The Venetian,” added MSG’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, James Dolan.