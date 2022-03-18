Carmen Bona Joins UTA As Chief Strategy And Corporate Development Officer

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced that Carmen Bona has been appointed as its chief strategy and corporate development officer.

Bona, who will be based in Los Angeles, will join UTA as a partner and report directly to the agency’s CEO, Jeremy Zimmer.

“Carmen’s wide-ranging experience helping media and entertainment companies navigate big change will be an enormous asset to UTA as we enter the next chapter of our diversification and growth,” said Zimmer. “Carmen will lead an expanding corporate strategy and M&A team that will help ensure UTA is continually exploring new possibilities, fresh alliances and market-leading ways to expand our business and the opportunities we are able to create for our clients.”

Bona joins UTA from Boston Consulting Group, where she helped to lead the company’s technology, media and telecommunications practice, including advising clients across digital, film, television, sports, and gaming.

Her work encompassed strategy, M&A, marketing, analytics and organizational transitions, UTA said.

“This is an exciting time to join the UTA team,” Bona said of her new gig. “UTA is innovating across so may new and established sectors of media and entertainment, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to help shape what comes next.”