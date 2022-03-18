Simon Seow To Lead The IFPI’s New Southeast Asia Regional Office

SINGAPORE (CelebrityAccess) — The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry announced it has expanded its footprint in Southeast Asia with the opening of a new regional office in Singapore.

The new regional office, which services Southeast Asia, will be overseen by Simon Seow, who has been appointed to the newly created role of IFPI Regional Director for the region, reporting directly to IFPI Chief Executive Frances Moore.

The new office launches following a decision by the IFPI to reconfigure their operations in Asia amid the changing needs of the recording industry.

As a result of the shakeup, IFPI’s Beijing office has become the Greater China office and coordinates with IFPI’s National Groups in Hong Kong and Taiwan. IFPI’s regional office in Hong Kong has closed and Asia-Pacific countries – Japan, Korea, Australia, India, and New Zealand will instead report directly to IFPI headquarters in London.

“The rapid pace of technological development creates new opportunities as well as challenges for artists and the recording industry. I look forward to helping to shape the environment for them to flourish and continue to bring music to everyone.” Seow said.

Before joining IFPI, Seow oversaw the intellectual property policy work of the Singapore government, including overseeing a comprehensive review of Singapore’s copyright system that resulted in the passing of the nation’s new Copyright Act in September 2021.

He previously led their intellectual property policy in relation to public health, and reviews of the IP dispute resolution system and registered designs regime.

“This move will allow us to continue to support the development and growth of music markets across Asia, whilst focusing our physical presence in Southeast Asia as we work to enable the exciting and dynamic growth of music markets in the region,” said Frances Moore.