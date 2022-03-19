Bonnaroo Announces Lineup for Camping Plazas featuring Dillon Francis, Tenille Townes, and More

MANCHESTER, TN (CelebrityAccess) – The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has announced the lineup for its extremely popular Camping Plazas, taking place June 16-19 on the Bonnaroo farm in Manchester.
The Campground Plaza lineup features several favorites and several new artists – with at least 70 of them not mentioned on the main festival bill. Notable acts include Dillon Francis, Tenille Townes, Turnpike Troubadours, Maggie Rose, Robyn Ottolini, and Flatland Cavalry, plus more.
The Plazas are Bonnaroo’s communal areas with shade, free Wi-Fi, showers, charging stations, misting stations, medical, portable restrooms, and more. Each Plaza has a theme with different options and amenities. For more information on the Plazas and what they offer, click HERE. The Plaza Artist lineup along with the name of each Plaza theme is below.
Bonnaroo 2022 – Plaza Artist Lineup
Plaza 2 – The Zen Zone
Therapy Gecko
Jay Shetty
Plaza 3 – House of Yes
House of Yes
Plaza 5 – Galactic Giddy Up
Calder Allen
Cece Coakley
Flatland Cavalry
Goldpark
Izzy Heltai
Jonathan Terrell
Lainey Wilson
Maggie Rose
Nashville Truck Show
Paul Cauthen
Robyn Ottolini
Sawyer
Tenille Townes
The Brook and The Bluff
Turnpike Troubadours
Urban Cowboy
Vincent Neil Emerson
Vinyl Ranch
Plaza 7 – ROOm of Rhythm
Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band
Sugaray Rayford
The Main Squeeze
Tomar and The FCs
Where In The Woods Brought To You By BACARDĺ
Air2Earth
AMÉMÉ
Channel Tres (DJ Set)
Cloonee
DJ Mel
Jauz Presents: OFF THE DEEP END
Kasablanca
Kito
LP Giobbi presents Dead House
Mindchatter
Mochakk
Moore Kismet
NGHTMRE
Sam White
Sparkle City Disco
VNSSA
HOUSE OF MatROOmony
HEELTURN
The Day I Fell In Love Wedding Ceremonies with Dolly
The Beyond
Spiñorita
Yoga with MurnBurn
Motherfunk
Yoga with Dena Borman