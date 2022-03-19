Bonnaroo Announces Lineup for Camping Plazas featuring Dillon Francis, Tenille Townes, and More

MANCHESTER, TN (CelebrityAccess) – The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has announced the lineup for its extremely popular Camping Plazas, taking place June 16-19 on the Bonnaroo farm in Manchester.

The Campground Plaza lineup features several favorites and several new artists – with at least 70 of them not mentioned on the main festival bill. Notable acts include Dillon Francis, Tenille Townes, Turnpike Troubadours, Maggie Rose, Robyn Ottolini, and Flatland Cavalry, plus more.

The Plazas are Bonnaroo’s communal areas with shade, free Wi-Fi, showers, charging stations, misting stations, medical, portable restrooms, and more. Each Plaza has a theme with different options and amenities. For more information on the Plazas and what they offer, click HERE. The Plaza Artist lineup along with the name of each Plaza theme is below.

Bonnaroo 2022 – Plaza Artist Lineup

Plaza 2 – The Zen Zone

Therapy Gecko

Jay Shetty

Plaza 3 – House of Yes

House of Yes

Plaza 5 – Galactic Giddy Up

Calder Allen

Cece Coakley

Flatland Cavalry

Goldpark

Izzy Heltai

Jonathan Terrell

Lainey Wilson

Maggie Rose

Nashville Truck Show

Paul Cauthen

Robyn Ottolini

Sawyer

Tenille Townes

The Brook and The Bluff

Turnpike Troubadours

Urban Cowboy

Vincent Neil Emerson

Vinyl Ranch

Plaza 7 – ROOm of Rhythm

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Sugaray Rayford

The Main Squeeze

Tomar and The FCs

Where In The Woods Brought To You By BACARDĺ

Air2Earth

AMÉMÉ

Channel Tres (DJ Set)

Cloonee

DJ Mel

Jauz Presents: OFF THE DEEP END

Kasablanca

Kito

LP Giobbi presents Dead House

Mindchatter

Mochakk

Moore Kismet

NGHTMRE

Sam White

Sparkle City Disco

VNSSA

HOUSE OF MatROOmony

HEELTURN

The Day I Fell In Love Wedding Ceremonies with Dolly

The Beyond

Spiñorita

Yoga with MurnBurn

Motherfunk

Yoga with Dena Borman