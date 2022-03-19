UMG’s Web3 Record Company 10.22PM Joins Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Community

Universal Music Group’s (UMG) Web3 record label, 10.22 PM, has become the first major label to own one of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs. 10.22 PM discovers artists, brands, digital creators, and intellectual property as reported by musicweek.

The label announced the purchase of Bored Ape #5537 – a female character named manager Noët All and will serve as the manager for Kingship, a metaverse group that consists of a Mutant Ape and three Bored Ape NFTs. The NFTs were licensed from a private collector, while Bored Ape was purchased directly by UMG. Manager Noët All features several rare traits including a blue dress (0.95%), pilot helmet (1%), white fur (4%), and sad eyes (6%). According to filings in the OpenSea marketplace, the NFT sold for approximately $365,000.

10.22PM is officially launching Kingship’s official website to provide fans and the collector community with information about the label’s activities. Kingship was created by 10.22PM founder, Celine Joshua, who is leading a team developing group NFTs, activations, and experiences in the metaverse.

The BAYC is a collection of 10,000 unique Bored Ape NFTs living on the Ethereum blockchain. Numerous celebrities have purchased a Bored Ape NFT since the brand’s inception including Eminem (#9055-$400,000), Future (#4672-$20,000), Timbaland (#590-$300,000) and Jimmy Fallon (#599-$139,000).