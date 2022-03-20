Venue Management for London’s new Outernet Live Venue is Announced

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – There’s a new 2,000-capacity venue coming to the multi-media entertainment complex, Outernet London. The new live music venue, slated to open in Summer 2022, has been branded Outernet Live and will be managed by Robert Butters and Karrie Goldberg, founders of Green Light Development.

Butters and Goldberg have already begun taking artist bookings for the venue and the revamped 12 Bar Club, located in the same complex and has a 350-person capacity. Outernet Live is the largest purpose-built entertainment venue to be built in central London since the 1940s, will be housed beneath The Now Building, and feature 23,000 sq. ft. of floor-to-ceiling screens.

Before Green Light, Butters was the CFO and VP of Business Development for the Really Useful Group and SVP of Business Development for SFX Entertainment, which later became Live Nation.

Goldberg is the founder and CEO of venue and talent booking agency, The Kagency, with extensive live industry experience including programming and managing venues – working with acts such as Madonna, Lady Gaga, and Beyonce.

The dynamic duo has assembled a management team that includes Tristan Hoffman as COO, former Live Nation Director of Live Events and BluesFest London Director, Leo Green as Artistic Director, and Octavia Hardwood as Operations.

Outernet Global CEO & President Philip O’Ferrall said to Accessaa, “It is absolutely vital that artists and fans have a place to go in the center of our city to perform and enjoy live music, and we will welcome many other types of events to our venue as well. When you factor in the incredible things we can do with the Outernet screens, we move to another level, and our offering is something that really can’t be found anywhere else in the world. We love the history of Denmark Street and embrace what the future holds.”