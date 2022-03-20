California’s First Pride Celebration of the Year – Cathedral City LGBT Days Features Lance Bass, LFO and More

CATHEDRAL CITY (CelebrityAccess) – Cathedral City LGBT Days, the first Pride event on California’s calendar, will feature an opening ceremony, live entertainment, food, drink, a champagne Sunday brunch, and more. The Pride event takes place Friday, March 25 – Sunday, March 27, with opening ceremonies at Town Square Park.

Cathedral City’s Communications/Events Manager Chris Parman says, “Cathedral City LGBT Days is a time to recognize the strength in our diversity, appreciate our similarities, and stand united for the equal rights of all Americans. We honor the lives, history, and wonderful accomplishments the LGBTQ+ community has contributed to making Cathedral City one of the most gay-friendly cities in America. Year after year, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation has ranked Cathedral City with a perfect “100” score, and that is a testament to the city’s belief in equality for both our residents and visitors alike.”

Cathedral City’s LGBT Days, presented by Soundskilz Productions, is a celebration of Pride, inclusivity, diversity, and friendliness in an atmosphere of good cheer and fun with LGBT celebrities, artists, media, and community leaders. Notable activities throughout the weekend include a comedy performance by Del Shores titled The Sh*T Stirrer at the CVREP Theatre (March 25), a POP 2K tour performance with O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, LFO, and hosted by N’Sync’s Lance Bass (March 26), and a proclamation ceremony and Salute to LGBT rights activists The Old Gays by the Mayor and City Council (March 26).

Tickets can be purchased along with a limited number of VIP Experience tables HERE. Schedule listed below with other activities not listed. Please visit www.cathedralcitylgbtdays.com for more information.

FRIDAY, MARCH 25TH

5pm-8pm: Opening Night Party in Town Square Park, sponsored by KGAY 106.5, featuring DJ Galaxy and on-air morning show host John Taylor, and the LGBT Days flag raising and lighting of City Hall at 7:00PM in rainbow colors. The kick-off event will have DJs and dancing, food trucks, craft vendors, an outdoor bar, etc. This event is open to the public. Cathedral City Civic Center and Town Square Park, 68700 Avenida Lalo Guerrero, Cathedral City

8pm: Actor, playwright, activist, and famed creator of SORDID LIVES Del Shores comedy performance of THE SH*T STIRRER at the CVREP Theatre. Tickets range from $29-$99, with backstage meet & greet opportunities with Del Shores. CVREP Theatre, 68510 E. Palm Canyon Dr., Cathedral City

8pm: The CCBGA (Cat City Gay Business Association) presents the evening bar crawl. Participating local bars include Roost Bar Lounge, One Eleven Bar, Barracks Bar, Trunks, AMP Sports Lounge, and CCBC Resort Hotel/Runway Bar. Bars will feature drinks specials and an eclectic mix of entertainment.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26TH

4pm-10pm: LGBT Days “Saturday Heat” Festival and Concert at the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater. Channel Q and world-famous gay bar The Abbey West Hollywood host the Lawn Party T Dance with DJ Jeffree and the Abbey Gogo Dancers, co-hosted by Andrew Christian Trophy Boy and international model Nic Masc at the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater. Activities will include lawn games and prize giveaways, drink specials, DJs and dancing, appearances by local queens, food trucks, and other festivities. Attendees can also win upgraded VIP tickets to the headline concert later in the evening! Doors open at 4:00PM.

Pop 2K Tour hosted by Lance Bass and co-host/emcee “The Queen of the Party,” Mayhem Miller. DJ Alex D hits the main stage at 6:00PM, followed by an official proclamation ceremony and Salute to The Old Gays by the Mayor and City Council at 7:00PM. Official host Lance Bass and the Pop 2K Tour take the Main Stage, featuring concert performances by O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO at 7:30pm. Cathedral City Community Amphitheater, 68526 Ave Lalo Guerrero, Cathedral City

SUNDAY, MARCH 27TH

9am: KGAY 106.5 kicks off the Sunday activities with a Sunday Champagne Brunch Party at Town Square Park, featuring Eric Ornelas, DJ Galaxy, and on-air morning host John Taylor. Local queens will mix with guests who can enjoy drinks in the park, including mimosas, a bloody Mary bar, and food trucks. Local drag legend Bella da Ball will host the Civic Center stage and emcee the Parade of Beds and Bed Race at 10:30am, backed by international touring act The Dreamboats with their award-winning music inspired by 50s & 60s rock n’ roll. Thousands of attendees line up to cheer on teams running festively decorated beds down Avenue Lalo Guerrero. Downtown Cathedral City, 68700 Avenida Lalo Guerrero.

ABOUT SOUNDSKILZ:

With over 20 years of experience, Soundskilz is a leader in event planning, talent, and production. From concept to execution, Soundskilz handles all aspects of event production in various sizes, with experience to produce multi-day 100,000 person fairs and festivals, alongside more intimate executive meetings. SINCE 2007, Soundskilz and its team have produced nationwide tours, college football parades, civic events, local and national concerts, country fairs, and multi-day festivals. Notable events include the Steve Harvey Neighborhood Awards, The Hightimes Cannabis Cup, and the Chalice Festival.