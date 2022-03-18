Roger Waters Announces The Rescheduled Dates For His ‘This Is Not A Drill’ Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — After a series of false starts, English rocker Roger Waters’ “This is Not a Drill” is finally set to get underway at PPG Points Arena in Pittsburgh on July 6th.

The tour, which will feature Rogers performing fan favorites from Pink Floyd’s catalog as well as new material from his 2022 album “This Is Not A Drill,” is set to conclude on October 15th at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City.

Three new dates were added to the tour as well, with newly announced shows in Columbus, Ohio on August 10; Glendale, Arizona on October 3rd; and Austin, Texas, on October 6th.

“This Is Not A Drill is a groundbreaking new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round, it is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to love, protect, and, share our precious and precarious planet home,” Rogers said in a press statement.

Rogers went on to urge fans not to miss the tour as it may be his last. “[It] could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don’t miss it. Love R.”