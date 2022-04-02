The Judds Set to Reunite for First Awards Show Performance in Two Decades at CMT Music Awards

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Legendary mother-daughter duo, The Judds, set to perform “Love Can Build a Bridge” during the 2022 CMT Music Awards, airing Monday, April 11th and hosted by Marvel superhero Anthony Mackie and country female vocalist Kelsea Ballerini.

The Judds will return to the stage at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame during the broadcast – a nod to the duo’s upcoming 2022 induction as Wynonna and Naomi are officially inducted in May.

Two-time CMT Music Awards nominee Kacey Musgraves will introduce their highly-anticipated performance and acknowledge the lasting influence of The Judds’ music on her career.

This will be the first performance for The Judds at the CMT Music Awards. Previously, Wynonna performed alongside Kid Rock in 2011, and Naomi was a presenter in 2008 and 2009.

The pair join previously announced performers, including co-host Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris with Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, and Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson, and Keith Urban, plus stars on the rise – Priscilla Block and BRELAND.