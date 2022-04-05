Concerts West And Resorts World Las Vegas Strike A Sponsorship Deal With Allergan Aesthetics

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents’ Concerts West and Resorts World Las Vegas announced a new sponsorship deal with Allergan Aesthetics that will see the AbbVie Pharmaceuticals subsidiary become the preferred aesthetics and rewards partner for Resorts World Las Vegas.

As part of the multi-year deal brokered by brokered by AEG Global Partnerships and Resorts World Las Vegas, Allergan Aesthetics, the Allergen Athletics brand will be exclusively featured at Resort World Las Vegas’ 66th floor hospitality space, which will become the Allē Lounge on 66, and Resorts World Theatre’s VIP meet-and-greet space, Allē Backstage.

The Allē Lounge on 66 includes luxury meeting space with a view of the Vegas Strip for on-site activations and promotions. Allē Backstage will allow Allergan Aesthetics to provide select fans, artists, and VIP guests with experiences and activations.

The branding deal will be the first of its kind at Resorts World Las Vegas since it first opened its doors last June, and the first corporate branding of a specific area at any major resort or live entertainment venue for Allergan Aesthetics, according to the company.

“Allergan Aesthetics’ consumer loyalty program, Allē, is disrupting the aesthetics space by offering the most robust rewards program in the industry,” said Heidi Shurtz, Associate Vice President, Integrated Marketing and Promotions, Allergan Aesthetics. “With partnerships like this we are truly creating consumer engagement in a way that has never been done before within aesthetics. We plan to continue to pursue meaningful partnerships like this for the benefit of our loyal consumers.”

“We are proud to welcome Allergan Aesthetics, an internationally renowned category leader as our newest partner,” said John Nelson, Senior Vice President of AEG Presents Las Vegas. “Their commitment to excellence matches ours and together, we look forward to adding to the guest experience at Resorts World Las Vegas while bringing world-class live entertainment and enhanced fan experiences to visitors of our state-of-the-art theatre.”

“Resorts World Las Vegas has quickly become one of the most exciting destinations on the Las Vegas Strip and we’re thrilled to have Allergan Aesthetics by our side as we continue to bring this incredible venue to life,” said Erin Zinser, Vice President of AEG Global Partnerships. “AEG has a very successful and long-standing relationship with Allergan Aesthetics, so we knew this partnership would be a natural fit from the start. We look forward to collaborating on innovative new fan experiences and growing live entertainment in Las Vegas together for years to come.”