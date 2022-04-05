Bourbon & Beyond Festival Returns To Louisville For 2022 With Headliners Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon

Independent promoter Danny Wimmer Presents announced the initial lineup for the 2022 return of the Bourbon And Beyond festival for the first time since 2019 with headliners that include Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon, and more.

Set for September 15-18, the festival Bourbon & Beyond festival will feature four days of music, bourbon, and culinary experiences at the Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Kentucky.

Other artists announced as part of the first round include Jack White, Brandi Carlile, Alanis Morissette, Greta Van Fleet, The Doobie Brothers, celebrating their 50th anniversary, and numerous others.

In all, the festival will feature more than 50 bands with the full lineup to be announced on April 16th.

The festival will offer camping packages for the bold, pioneering types, as well as hotel packages for the less adventurous, along with on-site activations such as The Kroger Big Bourbon Bar, The Hunter’s Club, Tiki Barrel Bar, and speakeasies.