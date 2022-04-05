A Shooting At An Unpermitted Dallas Concert Leaves 1 Dead, 16 Injured

DALLAS (CelebrityAccess) — A shooting at an unpermitted outdoor concert in the Dallas neighborhood of Oak Cliffs on Saturday left one person dead and at least sixteen injured.

According to the Dallas Morning News, law enforcement officials said the shooting second annual Epic Easter Bike Out and Field Party shortly before midnight on Saturday when an unknown suspect began allegedly firing into a crowd during an argument.

The shooting left 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore dead and sixteen others injured, with the victims ranging in age from 13 to 29, and included men and women, according to the Dallas Morning News.

A Facebook flyer for the event advertised Memphis-based rapper Big Boogie as the headliner and a VIP flyer for the event promoted it as the second annual Epic Easter Bike Out and Field Party.

However, Dallas police Chief Eddie García told the Morning News that the outdoor event was unpermitted and are looking into filing charges against the concert promoter and the owner of the property where the event took place.

The DMN reported that seven off-duty Dallas police officers were working as security for the event but all left at 11 p.m., just moments before gunfire erupted at the concert.

Garcia conceded to the Morning News that officers were approved to work at the event but should not have been allowed to work at an event without permits and that the department will review internal policies “to take a closer look at approvals for these types of jobs.”