Sonya McKinley Named Director Of Production & Metadata At Round Hill Records

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Full service label Round Hill Records announced the hire of Sonya McKinley for the post of Director, Production & Metadata.

Based in the label’s Music City headquarters, McKinley will oversee all aspects of product operations and metadata management within Round Hill’s portfolio of labels across both the catalog and frontline releases, reporting to Michael Volk, Head of Operations & Business Development.

“I am excited to join the Round Hill Records team as their passion for artist development and sound music practices continues to set them apart on a daily basis. I am also thrilled to be working alongside their team of talented music business professionals and artists and look forward to serving the growing number of established and emerging artists along with the company at large,” McKinley said of her new gig.

“Sonya is a driven professional with a wealth of industry experience and knowledge. As Round Hill enters this next phase of growth her insights will help shape the best-in-class service we offer our artists,” added Michael Volk.

McKinley joins Round Hill with a wealth of relevant music experience on her resume, including past roles at WEA/Warner Music Group, where she served as Manager of Recorded Production and at Sony BMG Music Entertainment, where she handled purchasing and strategic planning.

In addition to her professional career, she performs in memory care units for dementia and Alzheimer’s patients. She resides in Nashville and holds a BA in Music Business from Anderson University in Indiana.