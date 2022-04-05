Pop Artists Aly & AJ Forced To Shelter In Place On Their Tour Bus During Mass Shooting In Oakland On Sunday

SACRAMENTO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Pop sister act Aly & AJ reported that their tour bus was caught in the crossfire of a deadly mass shooting that left 6 people dead and 12 injured on Sunday.

The two sisters had performed earlier in the night at Crest Theatre, which is located just a few feet from where the shooting occurred.

The duo announced their brush with danger via social media, writing: “Distraught by the mass shooting last night outside the venue in Sacramento. All of our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and those recovering today. We’re praying for the health care workers caring for them. We hope all our fans made it home safe.”

“Our bus was caught in the crossfire but we sheltered in place and everyone in our touring group is ok. Thank you for everyone reaching out. A reminder to keep your loved ones extra close today. We have to do something about gun violence in this country.”

Aly & AJ are next scheduled to perform at the Showbox in San Diego on April 7th.