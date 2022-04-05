Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Music Festival To Return In 2022

BEUNA VISTA, CO (CelebrityAccess) — Country recording artist Dierks Bentley and concert giant Live Nation teamed up to announce the third annual return of the Seven Peaks Music Festival.

Set for Labor Day Weekend, Seven Peaks organizers announced that the festival will relocate from its previous home at Buena Vista, Colorado to Villa Grove, which is about 45 miles to the south.

“I can’t overstate how much it means to be able to say that Seven Peaks is officially coming back,” shared Bentley, who curates the festival. “We’re excited to have found the perfect new location for the festival in Villa Grove. We love Colorado and it was important to us to find a home for this special event that encompasses all the magic of the beauty of the state. I can’t wait to share what we have planned for this year’s festival in the coming days.”

Additional details about the festival have yet to be revealed, including a lineup, which organizers promise will be announced on April 13th.

The festival debuted in 2018 and returned in 2019 but was forced to take the last two years off due to the impact of the pandemic on the touring and live events industry.