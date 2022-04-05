Melanie Santa Rosa And Nate Smith Appointed To The MLC’s Advisory Committees

(CelebrityAccess) — The Mechanical Licensing Collective announced the appointment of music industry veteran Melanie Santa Rosa and noted drummer and composer Nate Smith to two of the organization’s advisory committees.

Santa Rosa, who currently serves as Senior Vice President, Global Administration at Spirit Music Group, has been appointed to serve on the MLC’s Operations Advisory Committee where she will leverage her decades of experience in performing rights, copyright, licensing, royalties and other aspects of the music business.

Smith has been appointed to The MLC’s Unclaimed Royalties Oversight Committee, which advises on the identification and distribution of so-called “black box” royalties.

The MLC’s Operations Advisory Committee “makes recommendations to the Board concerning the operations of the Collective, including the efficient investment in and deployment of information technology and data resources.” The committee is comprised of six representatives of the music publishing industry as well as six representatives of digital music providers.

The Unclaimed Royalties Oversight Committee advises the MLC’s board on issues related to the distribution of unclaimed royalties and is comprised of five songwriters and five representatives of music publishers.