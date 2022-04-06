Chris Schuler Appointed VP, Promotion of Arista Nashville

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Sony Music Nashville has announced the appointment of Chris Schuler to Vice President, Promotion – Arista Nashville. Schuler will report directly to Executive Vice President of Promotion and Artist Development, Steve Hodges. Schuler will be responsible for developing, implementing, and supervising tactical and strategic promotional plans on the Arista Nashville roster.

“Chris is an absolute rising star in the industry! His business acumen, people skills, and passion for music are second to none. I’m elated to bring him on board and very excited about the future of Arista Nashville with him leading that team,” says Hodges.

Before his promotion, Schuler held the position of VP, Promotion and Radio Marketing at Universal Music Group Nashville. From 2011 to 2012, he worked at BMI in Nashville.