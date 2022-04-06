Steven Tyler’s Grammy Awards Viewing Party Brings in $4.6M for Janie’s Fund

HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – Aerosmith’s iconic frontman, Steven Tyler held his Janie’s Fund Grammy Awards viewing party at the Hollywood Palladium on April 3. The evening was set to feature a performance by multi-platinum recording artist Miley Cyrus. Cyrus had to cancel after testing positive for COVID-19 and Jessie J took to the stage as her replacement.

The star-studded viewing party united music A-listers and entertainment icons to celebrate the “biggest night in music” and to give support to Janie’s Fund. The event aligns with National Child Abuse Prevention Month to help raise awareness and prevent child abuse nationwide. The name of the fund is inspired by Aerosmith’s 1989 hit, “Janie’s Got a Gun,” which tells the story of a young girl who was a victim of domestic violence.

In his speech, Tyler spoke to the crowd about how child victims of abuse “paid dearly” as a result of the pandemic, referencing the tragic stories of Janie and Gabriel Fernandez, the young boy who was a victim of horrific abuse, and in the end murder. His story was turned into the Netflix documentary “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez.”

Throughout the night, several items were auctioned off, including Aerosmith’s touring “Dream On” piano, signed by Tyler, at $700,000, and an original photo of Tyler performing live with Aerosmith in 1976. The event raised a record-breaking $4.6 million for Janie’s Fund. Attendees included Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Caitlyn Jenner, Melissa Joan Hart, Ashley Benson, Matt Sorum, Kat Graham, and others.

Tyler’s annual party launched in 2018 and has since raised more than $7.6M for the charity he created. Janie’s Fund has two important goals: to bring much-needed awareness to the issue of abuse and neglect of children and to generate financial support to ensure that girls receive the most effective services available to help them overcome the trauma of abuse.