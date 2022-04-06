Ex-Black Crowes Drummer Steve Gorman Sues Chris and Rich Robinson for Unpaid Royalties

(CelebrityAccess) – Former Black Crowes drummer Steve Gorman has sued his ex-bandmates and brothers – Chris and Rich Robinson, for unpaid royalties.

On March 30, Gorman filed suit in a Los Angeles court, stating that he has been denied any attempts to obtain statements over the past five years. He alleges he’s entitled to receive the statements under their former partnership agreement and California law. Gorman also states in the suit that he’s been given documents by attorneys representing the Robinson brothers showing “unexplained deductions” from his royalties, “including deductions for partnership deductions and expenses described as ‘management commissions,’ ‘attorney fees,’ and ‘overhead,'” as listed in the lawsuit.

The suit wants Gorman’s share of any withheld royalty payments throughout this time and any future royalties through Sound Exchange. Gorman left the Crowes in 2001 to pursue other projects, only to re-join the band for a brief stint in 2005. He released his memoir, Hard to Handle: The Life and Death of the Black Crowes – A Memoir, in 2019.

The Black Crowes officially broke up in 2014. Gorman (along with the other original members of the band) was not asked to join the 2019 reunion or their 2021 tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s debut Shake Your Money Maker.