CTS Eventim Strikes A Ticketing Deal With The European Volleyball Confederation

MUNICH (CelebrityAccess) — The European Volleyball Confederation CEV announced it has formed a partnership with CTS Eventim that will see the German ticketing platform become the official ticketing partner for the CEV Top Events.

The strategic partnership will include future editions of major volleyball events, namely the CEV EuroVolley and the CEV Champions League Volley Super Finals and Eventim was selected as a partner following a Europe-wide tendering process.

Through the partnership, CEV seeks to achieve capacity crowds and providing the technical resources for the CEV and the respective local organizing committees to achieve the budgeted ticketing revenue for each CEV Top Event.

As part of the deal, Eventim will assist in developing a n international customer database for the CEV, leveraging Eventim’s sports-specific Tixx-CRM product for customer management.

“Our new partnership with Eventim is of strategic importance for the CEV and is a key part of our digitalization process and future fan relationship management,” commented Aleksandar Boričić, CEV President. “The CEV aims to increase the fan database and to reach its potential audience through the implementation of targeted marketing campaigns. This will improve ticket sales and raise the ticketing income for the local organizing committees. Throughout the tender process, Eventim demonstrated a deep understanding of our needs and a real passion for delivering a brilliant level of service to the LOCs and to all volleyball fans.”

“We are absolutely delighted to support CEV in centralizing its ticketing and CRM activities. This new partnership confirms once more the unique combination of Eventim’s established and acknowledged strengths in technology and marketing with our expertise in international sporting majors and our in-depth knowledge of local markets,” added Alexander Ruoff, Chief Operating Officer of CTS Eventim.