BMG To Administer George Harrison’s Catalog

(CelebrityAccess) — The Estate of late Beatle George Harrison has struck a deal with global publishing agreement with BMG to administer the Harrisongs Catalog which includes more than 200 songs written with the Beatles, the Traveling Wilburys and for George Harrison’s career as a solo artist.

The deal expands on Harrison’s existing agreement with the boutique music company ark Horse Records, with BMG servicing the company across recorded music, music publishing, and merchandise, and other areas of its business operations.

Harrisongs Limited, the music publishing entity created by Harrison, contains his nearly two dozen songs written with the Beatles, including hits such as ‘Here Comes The Sun’, as well as ‘I Me Mine’, ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’, and the US Number One single ‘Something’.

The catalog also includes Harrison’s 12 studio albums as a solo artist, including All Things Must Pass (featuring ‘My Sweet Lord’, ‘What Is Life’, ‘Isn’t It A Pity’, ‘All Things Must Pass’) and Living In The Material World (featuring ‘Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)’), as well as his songs from the two albums recorded by supergroup The Traveling Wilburys featuring ‘End of the Line’, ‘Handle with Care’, ‘She’s My Baby’, and ‘Inside Out’, among many others.

“I’m delighted to announce that my father’s song catalogue will be joining BMG/Dark Horse Records. We have had a longstanding and successful partnership with BMG over the years and we look forward to continuing to expand our relationship well into the future,” said Dhani Harrison.

“George Harrison stands at the pinnacle of what it means to be an influential and successful artist and humanitarian. It is telling that of the 188 original songs released by the Beatles during their career, it’s George’s ‘Here Comes The Sun’ which is by far the most played on Spotify. It is an honor for all of us here at BMG now to be representing the Harrisongs catalogue. The Harrison Estate is rightly fiercely protective of George’s legacy and we will do our best to reward their faith in us,” adds BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch.