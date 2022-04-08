Notes Live to Open The Sunset, Colorado Springs New Amphitheater, in 2023 With More Venues on the Horizon

COLORADO SPRINGS (CelebrityAccess) – Notes Live to open The Sunset, Colorado Springs’ new world-class amphitheater, in 2023.

Notes Live, a new player in the independent live entertainment space, has unveiled plans to open an 8,000 capacity state-of-the-art open-air amphitheater in the Polaris Pointe district of Colorado Springs. The amphitheater, called The Sunset, will host all genres of music and touring acts on the same campus as Notes Live’s current music venue Boot Barn Hall. The Sunset will offer a view of the sun setting over Pikes Peak, right behind the stage as each concert begins, with the United States Air Force Academy stadium on the left and the iconic Air Force chapel on the right. The Sunset will feature 60 VIP luxury firepit suites and restaurants and a chophouse with a top-shelf rooftop bar carrying over 150 of the rarest bourbons in the world.

Within the next year and a half, Notes Live will be operating six large and mid-sized premium venues across the country, with the next to open this fall in Gainesville, GA and is in advanced discussions with other cities in Florida, Tennessee, and Texas. The company identifies markets that are “entertainment deserts” – areas with growing populations but lacking in high-quality music and entertainment venues – and offers premium concert experiences, complete with unbeatable sound and sightlines and elevated food and beverage offerings. “These are some of the fastest-growing cities in America, but the live entertainment options haven’t caught up to the population,” Notes Live Founder and Chairman JW Roth explains. “Notes Live venues will cater to these upscale demographics looking for a place where the overall experience is as good as the music itself.”

Notes Live has brought in the best lighting, sound, and design firms across the country, which have helped design iconic live entertainment venues like the Beacon Theatre in New York, Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, Roundhouse in London, and Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago as well as worked in sports arenas and stadiums for NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and MLS teams across the country. “I am building an entertainment company that when you think of our name, you think ‘experience,’” Roth says. “There will be no better place to see a concert on earth than at one of our properties”.