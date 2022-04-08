The Music Managers Forum Takes Their Show on the Road

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Music Managers Forum (MMF) began a seven-city trek of all-day Music Manager Summits in Los Angeles on March 30. The MMF Roadshow visits Atlanta and Nashville on April 11th and 13th.

The MMF Roadshow consists of music managers, self-managed artists, and other industry professionals who come together to learn, network, and interact at an all-day conference specifically designed to help managers and artists enhance their businesses and grow their rosters. All Summits include numerous presentations and panels on topics such as “Know Your Rights – Managing Your Music Licensing Portfolio,” “The State of Sync Presented by Sync Summit and more.

Established in 1993, the MMF is the leading trade association for professional artist managers and self-managed artists in the United States. MMF provides a platform to connect, enhance, and reinforce the expertise and professionalism of managers and self-managed artists and share information with the music community at large. Throughout the last 29 years, MMF has been instrumental in building awareness, supporting policy change, improving royalty growth and accounting, exploring solutions to data challenges, and encouraging innovation in the music ecosystem.

A complete list of upcoming Road Show Summits can be found below.

Monday, April 11: Atlanta MMF-US Music Summit

4U Recording (Studio E): 1376 Chattahoochee Ave, Atlanta, GA 30318

10am-6pm

Wednesday, April 13: Nashville MMF-US Music Summit, 615 Main Street, Suite G1, Nashville, TN 37206

10am-6pm

Monday, April 25th: New York MMF-US Music Summit

Venue TBA

10am-6pm

Wednesday, May 4th: Miami MMF-US Music Summit

Venue TBA

10am-6pm

Tuesday, May 17th: Austin MMF-US Music Summit

Venue TBA

10am-6pm

Thursday, May 19th: Chicago MMF-US Music Summit

Venue TBA

10am-6pm