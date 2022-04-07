Mammoth WVH Cancels The Remainder Of Their ‘Young Guns’ Tour Due To COVID-19

(CelebrityAccess) — Mammoth WVH, the rock band founded by Wolfgang Van Halen, announced the cancellation of the remainder of their upcoming U.S. “Young Guns” tour dates due to COVID-19.

A statement from Wolf said: “After an incredible weekend in Las Vegas with my family for the Grammys, I flew back yesterday to meet up with my band and crew in North Carolina to continue the Young Guns tour.

“This morning as everyone took COVID tests to re-establish the bubble that has served us on the U.S. tour, we came to find that members of our band and crew who didn’t’ travel with me were positive. I have tested negative via rapid and PCR tests for the last 5 days in preparation for the Grammys and still continue to do so.

“With only 6 shows left in the tour, it breaks my heart that we unfortunately won’t be able to continue. Mammoth WHV will do our very best to make up the dates that we missed to the fans in those markets in the future.”

Affected dates include April 8 in Nashville, TN; April 9 in Dothan, AL; and April 10 and 12 in Orlando, Florida.

Mammoth WVH are slated to return to the road at the end of the month for a series of shows, starting on April 29th at the Pima County Fair in Tucson and closing out at Pointfest in Missouri on May 21st.

They then head to the UK and Europe for a series of shows that include performances at Hellfest, Festival de Nîmes, and the Atlas Rock Festival.