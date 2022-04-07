Deacon Frey Exits The Eagles

(CelebrityAccess) – Deacon Frey, guitarist and son of Eagles founding member Glenn Frey, announced that he’s planning to leave the group to “forge his own path.”

The Eagles announced his departure in a post on social media, writing:

“Deacon Frey has devoted the past 4½ years to carrying on his father’s legacy and, after some weeks of reflection, he now feels that it is time for him to forge his own path. We understand, completely, and we support him in whatever he wishes to pursue in the years ahead.” “Deacon, at age 24, did an extraordinary thing by stepping from relative anonymity into the very public world of his father’s long illustrious career. We are grateful to Deacon for his admirable efforts and we wish him well as he charts his future. Deacon’s Eagles Family will always be here to surround him with love, support and goodwill, and he is always welcome to join us onstage at any future concerts, if he so desires. We hope our fans will join us in wishing Deacon the very best as he moves into the next phase of his career. -Eagles”

Deacon, who was 24 at the time, joined the Eagles in 2017, following the death of his father, and founding member of the band, Glenn Frey in 2016. Deacon Frey performed with the Eagles during a tribute to his late father during the 2017 Grammy Awards and continued to tour and perform with the band since.

The Eagles are slated to hit the road for a North American tour later this month, starting in Columbus, Ohio in April 19th with performances scheduled through May before they head across the Atlantic for concerts in Europe and the UK.

As of yet, no announcement has been made for who, if anyone, will step in for Deacon on guitar.