WMG Canada Moving To A New Lair In Toronto

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced plans to relocate its Canadian operations a newly constructed office located in downtown Toronto’s mixed-use district, The Well.

The new location includes traditional office support for WMG’s employees along with a dedicated performance space, along with a recording studio, and dedicated content creation and songwriting rooms.

The office space will house staff from Warner Music Canada, and music publisher Warner Chappell Music Canada, as well as the team from the predictive A&R and marketing intelligence platform Sodatone, who will move into the new space in March 2023.

Bordering Front Street, Spadina Avenue, and Wellington Street in the center of Toronto’s mixed-use district, The Well, which includes retail, commercial, dining, and wellness businesses, as well as office and residential space.

“This move will place us in the heart of downtown Toronto, somewhere our artists and employees want to be. The world of work has become more flexible, so we’ve been able to think about our new office as a hub where people come to meet, collaborate and evolve our shared culture. And we’ve chosen a vibrant space that’s in the heart of a state-of-the-art complex which offers unrivalled amenities and is seeking to build a real sense of community. This is a bold, ambitious move that comes as we’re also stepping-up the expansion of our roster of Canadian artists, drawing from a wider than ever range of genres,” said Kristen Burke, President, Warner Music Canada.

“Warner Chappell is home to some of Canada’s most celebrated global creators, and we’re excited for our songwriters here and around the world to be able to drop in and use our writing facilities in a convenient location that’s also quickly becoming the next creative hub of Toronto. Going into a new building like this means we’ve been able to truly tailor the space to our needs, and I know our people are also really excited about the move,” added Vivian Barclay, Managing Director, Warner Chappell Music Canada.