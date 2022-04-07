As The Copyright Claims Board Spins Up This Spring, The U.S. Copyright Office Launches Its New Website

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, the U.S. Copyright Office announced the launch of ccb.gov, providing a gateway for the first copyright small-claims tribunal in the United States, the Copyright Claims Board (CCB) as it prepares to launch this spring.

The website will serve as the digital home of the CCB and contain information to help users understand the mission and processes of the CCB.

Once the CCB starts hearing claims later this spring, the website will become the primary source of information related to filing and responding to claims, opting out of a proceeding, accessing the CCB’s Handbook, and contacting the CCB with questions.

The website will also host the CCB’s Designated Service Agent Directory, the list of libraries and archives that have preemptively opted out of CCB proceedings, and updates on the status of CCB-related rulemakings.

The CCB’s Designated Service Agent Directory is a public directory in which corporations, partnerships, and unincorporated business entities can designate an individual to receive service of the initial notices of all proceedings and claims asserted against them before the CCB.

The directory has begun accepting submissions and will be updated regularly.

The CCB’s Libraries and Archives page will feature a public list of the libraries and archives that have preemptively opted out of CCB proceedings. A form for libraries and archives to preemptively opt out is now available on ccb.gov, and the list of libraries and archives, when compiled, will be regularly updated.