Coachella Reveals Livestream Schedule

INDIO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — As the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival officially kicks of for 2022 this weekend, organizers revealed the details for the festival’s livestream schedule.
The livestreams run from Friday, April 15 through Sunday, April 17 across three channels which will feature the festival’s full slate of headliners, including Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd w/ Swedish House Mafia.
This year will be the first return for the festival since the pandemic forced the 11th hour cancellation of Coachella in 2020 and then again in 2021 amid a surge in cases.
The stream on all four channels kicks off on Friday at 4PM PST.
Channel 1
Channel 2
Channel 3
Channel 1
Friday, April 15th (all times PDT)
- 4:00 PM – Welcome
- 4:15 PM – Princess Nokia
- 4:55 PM – Bishop Briggs
- 5:50 PM – Ari Lennox
- 6:40 PM – Carly Rae Jepsen
- 7:35 PM – Anitta
- 8:30 PM – Arcade Fire
- 9:40 PM – Lil Baby
- 10:35 PM – Daniel Caesar
- 11:35 PM – Harry Styles
- —- Livestream Rebroadcast —-
Saturday, April 16th (all times PDT)
- 4:00 PM – Welcome
- 4:15 PM – Koffee
- 4:35 PM – Masego
- 5:05 PM – Wallows
- 6:00 PM – Cuco
- 6:50 PM – 88rising
- 8:10 PM – Disclosure
- 9:30 PM – Flume
- 10:40 PM – Megan Thee Stallion
- 11:30 PM – Billie Eilish
- —- Livestream Rebroadcast —-
Sunday, April 17th (all times PDT)
- 4:00 PM – Welcome
- 4:15 PM – Surf Curse
- 5:00 PM – Alec Benjamin
- 5:35 PM – Vince Staples
- 6:35 PM – Run the Jewels
- 7:35 PM – Finneas
- 8:30 PM – Maggie Rogers
- 9:15 PM – Karol G
- 10:05 PM – Doja Cat
- 11:05 PM – Swedish House Mafia/the Weeknd
Channel 2
Friday, April 15th (all times PDT)
- 4:00 PM – Welcome
- 4:15 PM – The HU
- 5:00 PM – Raveena
- 5:25 PM – MIKA
- 5:50 PM – Still Woozy
- 6:30 PM – Omar Apollo
- 7:15 PM – NIKI
- 8:05 PM – Madeon
- 9:05 PM – IDLES
- 10:00 PM – Phoebe Bridgers
- 11:00 PM – Louis the Child
- 12:05 AM – Big Sean
- —- Livestream Rebroadcast —-
Saturday, April 16th (all times PDT)
- 4:00 PM – Welcome
- 4:15 PM – Beach Bunny
- 5:00 PM – J.I.D
- 5:45 PM – Giveon
- 6:40 PM – 100 gecs
- 7:30 PM – Caroline Polachek
- 8:25 PM – BROCKHAMPTON
- 9:15 PM – Danny Elfman
- 10:20 PM – Rich Brian
- 11:05 PM – Stromae
- 12:05 AM – 21 Savage
- —- Livestream Rebroadcast —-
Sunday, April 17th (all times PDT)
- 4:00 PM – Welcome
- 4:15 PM – Yola
- 5:05 PM – Banda MS
- 5:40 PM – Beabadoobie
- 6:20 PM – Orville Peck
- 7:05 PM – Chicano Batman
- 7:55 PM – Dave
- 8:40 PM – Joji
- 10:15 PM – Jamie xx
Channel 3
Friday, April 15th (all times PDT)
- 4:00 PM – Welcome
- 4:15 PM – The Regrettes
- 5:00 PM – John Summit
- 5:30 PM – Role Model
- 6:15 PM – Dom Dolla
- 7:00 PM – The Marias
- 7:45 PM – slowthai
- 8:30 PM – Cordae
- 9:00 PM – Black Coffee
- 9:35 PM – Baby Keem
- 11:00 PM – Epik High
- 11:55 PM – Slander
- 12:30 AM – BADBADNOTGOOD
- —- Livestream Rebroadcast —-
Saturday, April 16th (all times PDT)
- 4:00 PM – Welcome
- 4:15 PM – Chelsea Cutler
- 4:55 PM – Current Joys
- 5:20 PM – EMO Nite
- 5:40 PM – Japanese Breakfast
- 6:25 PM – girl in red
- 7:15 PM – Rina Sawayama
- 8:15 PM – Steve Lacy
- 8:50 PM – Pabllo Vittar
- 9:40 PM – King Gizzard & Lizard Wizard
- 11:00 PM – Freddie Gibbs / Madlib
- 11:30 PM – Hot Chip
- 12:05 AM – Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
- —- Livestream Rebroadcast —-
Sunday, April 17th (all times PDT)
- 4:00 PM – Welcome
- 4:15 PM – Emotional Oranges
- 5:00 PM – Channel Tres
- 5:45 PM – Kim Petras
- 8:15 PM – Duck Sauce
- 9:55 PM – Duke Dumont
- 10:50 PM – Denzel Curry
- 11:35 PM – Belly
schedule is subject to change