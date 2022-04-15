   JOIN LOGIN

Coachella Reveals Livestream Schedule
Posted on by CelebrityAccess Staff Writers
INDIO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — As the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival officially kicks of for 2022 this weekend, organizers revealed the details for the festival’s livestream schedule.

The livestreams run from Friday, April 15 through Sunday, April 17 across three channels which will feature the festival’s full slate of headliners, including Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd w/ Swedish House Mafia.

This year will be the first return for the festival since the pandemic forced the 11th hour cancellation of Coachella in 2020 and then again in 2021 amid a surge in cases.

The stream on all four channels kicks off on Friday at 4PM PST.

Channel 1

Friday, April 15th (all times PDT)
  1. 4:00 PM – Welcome
  2. 4:15 PM – Princess Nokia
  3. 4:55 PM – Bishop Briggs
  4. 5:50 PM – Ari Lennox
  5. 6:40 PM – Carly Rae Jepsen
  6. 7:35 PM – Anitta
  7. 8:30 PM – Arcade Fire
  8. 9:40 PM – Lil Baby
  9. 10:35 PM – Daniel Caesar
  10. 11:35 PM – Harry Styles
  11. —- Livestream Rebroadcast —-
Saturday, April 16th (all times PDT)
  1. 4:00 PM – Welcome
  2. 4:15 PM – Koffee
  3. 4:35 PM – Masego
  4. 5:05 PM – Wallows
  5. 6:00 PM – Cuco
  6. 6:50 PM – 88rising
  7. 8:10 PM – Disclosure
  8. 9:30 PM – Flume
  9. 10:40 PM – Megan Thee Stallion
  10. 11:30 PM – Billie Eilish
  11. —- Livestream Rebroadcast —-
Sunday, April 17th (all times PDT)
  1. 4:00 PM – Welcome
  2. 4:15 PM – Surf Curse
  3. 5:00 PM – Alec Benjamin
  4. 5:35 PM – Vince Staples
  5. 6:35 PM – Run the Jewels
  6. 7:35 PM – Finneas
  7. 8:30 PM – Maggie Rogers
  8. 9:15 PM – Karol G
  9. 10:05 PM – Doja Cat
  10. 11:05 PM – Swedish House Mafia/the Weeknd

Channel 2

Friday, April 15th (all times PDT)
  1. 4:00 PM – Welcome
  2. 4:15 PM – The HU
  3. 5:00 PM – Raveena
  4. 5:25 PM – MIKA
  5. 5:50 PM – Still Woozy
  6. 6:30 PM – Omar Apollo
  7. 7:15 PM – NIKI
  8. 8:05 PM – Madeon
  9. 9:05 PM – IDLES
  10. 10:00 PM – Phoebe Bridgers
  11. 11:00 PM – Louis the Child
  12. 12:05 AM – Big Sean
  13. —- Livestream Rebroadcast —-
Saturday, April 16th (all times PDT)
  1. 4:00 PM – Welcome
  2. 4:15 PM – Beach Bunny
  3. 5:00 PM – J.I.D
  4. 5:45 PM – Giveon
  5. 6:40 PM – 100 gecs
  6. 7:30 PM – Caroline Polachek
  7. 8:25 PM – BROCKHAMPTON
  8. 9:15 PM – Danny Elfman
  9. 10:20 PM – Rich Brian
  10. 11:05 PM – Stromae
  11. 12:05 AM – 21 Savage
  12. —- Livestream Rebroadcast —-
Sunday, April 17th (all times PDT)
  1. 4:00 PM – Welcome
  2. 4:15 PM – Yola
  3. 5:05 PM – Banda MS
  4. 5:40 PM – Beabadoobie
  5. 6:20 PM – Orville Peck
  6. 7:05 PM – Chicano Batman
  7. 7:55 PM – Dave
  8. 8:40 PM – Joji
  9. 10:15 PM – Jamie xx

Channel 3

Friday, April 15th (all times PDT)
  1. 4:00 PM – Welcome
  2. 4:15 PM – The Regrettes
  3. 5:00 PM – John Summit
  4. 5:30 PM – Role Model
  5. 6:15 PM – Dom Dolla
  6. 7:00 PM – The Marias
  7. 7:45 PM – slowthai
  8. 8:30 PM – Cordae
  9. 9:00 PM – Black Coffee
  10. 9:35 PM – Baby Keem
  11. 11:00 PM – Epik High
  12. 11:55 PM – Slander
  13. 12:30 AM – BADBADNOTGOOD
  14. —- Livestream Rebroadcast —-
Saturday, April 16th (all times PDT)
  1. 4:00 PM – Welcome
  2. 4:15 PM – Chelsea Cutler
  3. 4:55 PM – Current Joys
  4. 5:20 PM – EMO Nite
  5. 5:40 PM – Japanese Breakfast
  6. 6:25 PM – girl in red
  7. 7:15 PM – Rina Sawayama
  8. 8:15 PM – Steve Lacy
  9. 8:50 PM – Pabllo Vittar
  10. 9:40 PM – King Gizzard & Lizard Wizard
  11. 11:00 PM – Freddie Gibbs / Madlib
  12. 11:30 PM – Hot Chip
  13. 12:05 AM – Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
  14. —- Livestream Rebroadcast —-
Sunday, April 17th (all times PDT)
  1. 4:00 PM – Welcome
  2. 4:15 PM – Emotional Oranges
  3. 5:00 PM – Channel Tres
  4. 5:45 PM – Kim Petras
  5. 8:15 PM – Duck Sauce
  6. 9:55 PM – Duke Dumont
  7. 10:50 PM – Denzel Curry
  8. 11:35 PM – Belly

schedule is subject to change

