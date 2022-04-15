Luke Bryan Launches Scholarship Program At Bradley University

PEORIA, IL (CelebrityAccess) — Country hitmaker Luke Bryan has partnered with Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois to create the Luke Bryan Farm Tour Annual Scholarship.

The son of a Georgia peanut farmer, Bryan launched the Luke Bryan Farm Tour in 2009 to pay tribute to his own upbringing, while making a positive contribution to farming communities.

Bryan will use the proceeds from the tour to support the creation of scholarships for students of farmers at local colleges and universities within the communities the tour visits.

Since its inception, he has awarded more than 60 scholarships to students from farming families.

Through his partnership with Bradley University, four of the school’s students will receive a one-time $2,000 Luke Bryan Farm Tour Scholarship, made possible, in part, through Bryan’s September 11, 2021, Farm Tour performance in Chillicothe, Illinois.

Successful applicants will be enrolled in the university full time and be in good academic standing. As well, students must demonstrate financial need and have a personal background or connection in agriculture and/or farming.

Applications are due by May 31st and are now being accepted by the Office of Donor Relations.