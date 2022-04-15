Lorde Postpones Concert At Mohegan Sun Arena Due To Vocal Issues

UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Lorde postponed a sold-out concert at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, citing health issues.

According to a statement from Lorde, she pulled the plug on the show after she failed to recover from a throat infection in time to perform.

“Connecticut — these past couple days I’ve been pushing through some horrendous laryngitis, and I regret to inform you that my voice hasn’t sufficiently recovered to be able to play the show for you tonight. I’m so, so sorry. I don’t take postponing a show lightly. I’ve tried everything, and unfortunately, it’s physically impossible for me to sing much of the set. Please accept my sincere apologies. All well besides that, and absolutely frothing to party with you when I am able,” she said.

A makeup date for the concert, which was scheduled to take place on April 15th, will be announced when the show has been rescheduled.

Lorde and her team asked fans to hold on to their tickets, which will be valid for the rescheduled date.

The “Royals” singer is next scheduled to perform on Saturday night at the Anthem in Washington D.C. on Saturday night and at press time, that show is still a go.