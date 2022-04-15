Joe Bonamassa And The Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation To Host The Third Annual Fueling Musicians Stream-A-Thon

(CelebrityAccess) — Joe Bonamassa and his nonprofit Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation announced plans for the third annual Stream-A-Thon Event on Saturday, May 1 at 3pm ET to benefit the Fueling Musicians Program, which supports musicians in need.

The benefit concert will be hosted by Bonamassa and will feature more than two hours of music from a cast of 25 musicians, including both established artists and rising stars.

Scheduled performers include Peter Frampton, George Thorogood, Dion, Little Feat’s Bill Payne, Tommy Emmanual with Mike Dawes, Eric Gales, Andy McKee, Angela Petrilli & The Players, Brandon Tax Neiderauer, Dom Martin, Eric Johanson, and numerous others.

To date, the Fueling Musicians program has raised over $500,000 to help support qualifying musicians who are experiencing financial hardship after their careers were put on hold during the pandemic.

The program provides immediate cash payments for essential living expenses of $1,500. Bonamassa hopes this Stream-A-Thon event will increase donations and achieve his goal of raising an additional $100,000.

“I am so thankful for the incredible support from our industry partners and for the fans who have donated to this program. Through the generosity of our contributors, we can continue to impact musicians who still need our help,” shares Bonamassa.

The benefit concert is supported by a raft of industry partners who have contributed to the cause, including Industry partners who have generously contributed to the program include Volkswagen, Fender Premium Audio, Seymour Duncan, Gibson Brands, Gibson Cares, Guitar Player, Guitar Center, Guitar Center Music Foundation, Norman’s Rare Guitars, Reverb, Caveman Productions, Ernie Ball Music Man, Truefire, ArtistWorks, Chicago Music Exchange, among others.

The livestream is set for May 1st and starts at 3PM ET and will be available via the Keeping The Blues Alive website and YouTube, as well as Joe Bonamassa’s Official Facebook and YouTube.

Individuals or organizations interested in helping Joe support this program should go to the Keeping the Blues Alive website at https://bit.ly/ktbaorgfmp.

