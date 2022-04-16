J. Lo’s New Documentary Halftime Set to Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Jennifer Lopez (aka J. Lo, Jenny from the Block, 1/2 of Bennifer) documentary Halftime will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. The festival runs from June 8th until June 19th in New York City. A special screening has been set near J.Lo’s hometown of the Bronx at the United Palace in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan on June 8th.

The film is directed by Amanda Micheli and lays bare J.Lo’s personal life, her family, motherhood, and her career. The film highlights J.Lo’s retrospective and evolution as an artist and a human being. It spotlights milestones throughout her career, including her onscreen and live performances such as the Super Bowl Halftime show and Presidential inauguration.

Actor Robert De Niro, a co-founder of the Tribeca Film Festival, said, “Powerful storytelling— whether in music, film, or games—encourages us to fight for universal values that bind humanity together. ‘Halftime’ featuring Jennifer Lopez reminds us of that. The Tribeca Festival is eager to bring audiences from all over the world together to honor the importance of purpose-driven creative expression.”

