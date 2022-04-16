Whiskey Myers Firewater Music Festival Returns With Blackberry Smoke, Old 97’s, and More

KANSAS (CelebrityAccess) – Whiskey Myers has announced that their own personal Firewater Music Festival will return for its second year on September 30 and October 1.

Set to perform in addition to Whiskey Myers is an eclectic ground of artists that straddle the genres of rock, country, and Americana. The 2022 lineup features Blackberry Smoke, Old 97’s, Read Southall Band, Nikki Lane, Quaker City Night Hawks, and more. There will be an additional pre-party on Thursday (9/29) with the lineup TBA.

The picturesque festival is located just south of Kansas City on 150 acres of meadows, ponds, and wooded hills will offer the ultimate outdoor lifestyle experience supplemented by on-site activities, including canoeing, zip-lining, rock climbing, and archery.

“We were just thinking about ‘what do we want to do here? Who do we get to play?’” frontman Cody Cannon recently shared with Outsider about curating the inaugural lineup in 2021. “Then, at the end of the day, it’s like, we just need to get our friends. Our favorite bands around are the people that we’re friends with. So, all those people on there, man, we just think the world of them… we’re very thankful to be able to put that together and just have all our friends at the same place at once.”

Two-day general admission passes for Friday & Saturday are priced at $124 and include free tent camping while two-day VIP passes, which also include free tent camping as well as a dedicated viewing area and private bathrooms, are priced at $224. Two-day Super VIP passes, priced at $399, include the standard VIP amenities as well as exclusive access to a viewing deck with optimal views of the performances.

For more information about the event and to purchase passes, visit FirewaterMusicFestival.com.