Sixthman and Melissa Etheridge Present Six-Night, All-Inclusive Vacation – Etheridge Island

PLAYA MUJERES, MX (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Melissa Etheridge and rock cruise extrodinares, Sixthman, have announced the final lineup for Etheridge Island, a six-night, all-inclusive beach vacation taking place over Labor Day Weekend, August 30 – September 5 at the Dreams + Secrets resort in Playa Mujeres, Mexico.

Etheridge Island will feature three unique live sets from Melissa, alongside performances by eclectic artists and rising stars, among an immersive and welcoming environment filled with wellness, meditation, and concerts by Wynonna, Ani DiFranco, Larkin Poe, and more. Lifestyle and wellness experts Siri Lindley, Rebekah Keat, Divasonic, and others will be featured. All guests will receive an opportunity to take a photo with Melissa herself while enjoying the gorgeous scenery, new friendships, and hours of fantastic music. Etheridge Island follows 2019 and 2021’s The Melissa Etheridge Cruises, both hugely successful events.

Along with their six-night accommodations, guests will enjoy admission to all concerts, delicious meals at all Dreams + Secrets restaurants, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages (including craft coffee, water, juice, mixers, etc.), ground transportation to and from Cancun International Airport, use of the resort’s numerous pools and beach, a private balcony with jacuzzi for two, a minibar stocked with soda, bottled water & beer (every room includes a coffee and tea maker), free wireless internet, and water sports such as kayaking, snorkeling, and water aerobics. All staff and drink gratuities are included with the vacation package.

Etheridge Island is excited to welcome DIVA Magazine as its official media partner. DIVA Media Group is the world’s leading entertainment group for LGBTQI women. For more information on vacation package purchases, please go to EtheridgeIsland.com.

ETHERIDGE ISLAND

LINEUP:

Melissa Etheridge (Three Sets)

Wynonna

Ani DiFranco

Larkin Poe

Delta Rae

Wendy Moten

Antigone Rising

Jackie Venson

Suzanne Westenhoefer

Ashlynn Malia

DJ Jenni Foxx

Siri Lindley & Rebekah Keat

Divasonic

Laughter Yoga with Linda Kalb Hamm

Rockstar Yoga with Lori Rischer

Linda Riley, Publisher of DIVA magazine and founder of Lesbian Visibility Week