Canadian Musician Bill Bourne Dies at 68

EDMONTON (CelebrityAccess) – Musician and songwriter Bill Bourne passed away on Saturday (April 16) after a battle with Stage 4 bladder cancer, his family announced. He was 68.

His family put out a statement Saturday: “To Bill’s music family around the world, it is with sadness and relief that we announce that Bill passed on this morning. He was surrounded by family and love and went peacefully and gratefully into whatever is next.”

Bourne was raised within a musical family in central Alberta. He won a Juno in the early 90s alongside bagpiper Alan MacLeod for the album Dance and Celebrate. He toured internationally and was a member of many bands throughout his career. With his signature top hat and long hair, he was a member of Tri-Continental, the Free Radio Dance Band, the Amoeba Collective, and the Tannahill Weavers.

The musician, known for giving generously of his time and talent, indelibly left a mark on those who knew him. Once news of his death spread, social media lit up with tributes and outpourings of love.

C. Hryniw – “It seems a heart can break a hundred times a day. Today mine breaks hearing about the loss of Bill Bourne.”

A. Finnan – “Godspeed Bill Bourne, the kindest quirky philosopher on the trans-Canada.”

L. Foulds – “This is very sad! Bill brought music into this world that became the soundtrack for so many of my most treasured moments! He was a gentle soul and a truly fine human being and he will be missed.”

The Juno Award-winning artist was diagnosed with Stage 4 bladder cancer in late 2020. Bourne’s daughter, Emily, created the ‘Help Bill Heal’ GoFundMe campaign earlier this year to assist her father in his battle. The campaign is now closed, but the total raised was $36,668 (CAD).