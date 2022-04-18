All Things Go Music Festival Announces Lorde, Mitski, and Bleachers as Headliners

COLUMBIA (CelebrityAccess) – The DC-turned Maryland music festival is headed back to Merriweather Post Pavilion for its 2022 edition with Lorde, Mitski, and Bleachers as headliners.

The All Things Go Festival takes place Saturday, October 1st, and will feature rising stars Peach Pit, King Princess, Lucy Dacus, and more as part of the star-studded lineup.

The festival follows the All Things Go Creator Summit at the Eaton Hotel on September 30th. The free event features panels and programming with notable names from the journalism, entertainment, and music sectors. Previous panelists include Pitchfork Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel.

Tickets are on sale now, with passes starting at $95. VIP passes are available for the pavilion and SkyLawn. The vendor lineup is TBA, but past culinary guests include Maketto chef Erik Bruner Yang and José Andrés’s Beefsteak.