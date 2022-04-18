Looking for a Little “Love” This Upcoming Festival Season – Tinder’s Got You Covered With New Festival Mode Feature

(CelebrityAccess) – Tinder has launched a new feature called Festival Mode – designed to help users “connect” ahead of their plans to attend concerts or festivals, such as Stagecoach, EDC Las Vegas, Bonnaroo, or the Governors Ball.

Live Nation, AEG Presents, and Superstruct Entertainment are design partners in this endeavor, and their upcoming events will be included in the Festival Mode features found within Tinder Explore. Tinder Explore, launched late last year, contains ways of connecting with others based on interests, has a chat feature to allow users to communicate before a match is made, and includes Swipe Night. This interactive in-app feature allows users another way to connect, enabling them to decide what happens next.

“Music is a universal language and the number-one interest among Tinder members worldwide. So many of our members are excited to jump back into in-person events. We wanted to build on that excitement and offer them a head start at meeting someone new ahead of one of the biggest festival seasons in years,” said Kyle Miller, VP of Product Innovation at Tinder, in a statement. “Festival Mode gives you a chance to get yourself back out there, meet new people, and make friends before you hit the festival grounds. It’s a great, low-pressure way to make real-world connections again.”

Tinder members will be able to select which festival they plan on attending and match with others who are going as early as 30 days before the show. The mode will also have a space for users who don’t see their festival listed and want to interact with others who share their same musical tastes.

This feature will roll out at some of the largest music festivals within Live Nation’s global portfolio, including Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas, Governors Ball, Parklife, Bonnaroo, Lovebox, Faster Horses, HARD Summer, and EDC Orlando, as well as AEG’s festivals in the US and UK, including Hangout Fest, All Points East, Firefly and British Summer Time.

“From Gulf Shores, Alabama to London, England, we strive to provide the most incredible musical festivals in the world,” said Andrew Klein, managing director for the Global Partnerships division of AEG. “By partnering with Tinder this festival season, we’re thrilled to offer such a unique service to our dedicated community of music fans.”