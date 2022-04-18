   JOIN LOGIN

Obituary
Canadian Film Industry Icon, Paul Pope Dies at 63

Posted on by Stacy Simons Santos
NEWFOUNDLAND (CelebrityAccess) – A pioneer within the Newfoundland film industry, Paul Pope, passed away Thursday (April 14), according to his family. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Pope of Pope Productions is known across Canada as a founding member and former President of the Newfoundland Filmmakers Cooperative (NIFCO) and for hundreds of film works.

A tireless advocate for the Newfoundland and Labrador film industry, Pope played an integral part in getting the new Film, and Media Production Centre developed at College of the North Atlantic, as per an announcement on Wednesday.

Notable works include Rare Birds starring the late William Hurt, My Left Breast about Ginger Rogers’ breast cancer diagnosis, and his production work on Hudson & Rex.

He’s won many awards, including the ArtsNL’s Arts Achievement Award, the Douglas James Dales Industry Builder Award, and an honorary Doctorate from Memorial University.

Tributes on social media are plentiful at the news of his unexpected death.

“Paul was a giant in the Canadian media production community and a huge advocate for the industry in Newfoundland. Through his tireless promotion of the province, and the work of his company, Pope Productions, Paul can be credited with bringing hundreds, if not thousands, of film and TV projects to Newfoundland over his four-decade career,” the CMPA said in a statement.

