Harry Styles Sets New Guinness World Record With New Single, As It Was

(CelebrityAccess) – Harry Styles has broken a Guinness World Record with his hit single, “As It Was.”

The ex-One Direction member has broken the record for “most streamed track on Spotify within 24 hours (male).” The song hit over 16 million streams in its first 24-hours.

According to a Guinness media release, the female record holder also hails from the UK. Adele currently holds it for her hit song, “Easy on Me,” which accumulated more than 19 million streams on Spotify in 24 hours.

Additionally, Styles has broken two Spotify records on his way to world record holder. “As It Was became Spotify’s most-streamed song in a single day in 2022 so far, and the most-streamed song in the US in a single day in Spotify history,” the company released on Twitter. The song surpassed Olivia Rodrigo‘s “drivers license” as the most-streamed track on the first day in the US.

You know it’s not the same As It Was. @Harry_Styles just broke some records 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VT2cq87Vg0 — Spotify (@Spotify) April 2, 2022

Released April 1st, 34 countries saw the single as their top track for the day. “As It Was” is the first single off Styles’ upcoming album, Harry’s House, due out May 20th. According to the message on Styles ‘ YouTube account, the video for the record-breaking single was “made with love by a creative team from Ukraine.”

Styles performed at Coachella on Friday (April 15), causing a stir when he brought country superstar Shania Twain on stage to perform two country songs. He kicks off the UK/European part of his tour on June 11.