The CMA’s Director Of International Relations, Bobbi Boyce, Announces Plans To Step Down

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association announced that after 30 years, long-time CMA employee and current Director of International Relations, Bobbi Boyce, plans to step down.

“I have always been proud to work at CMA and have loved being a part of the Country Music community, which is such a special family,” says Boyce. “I will cherish the memories I am taking with me. It’s time to concentrate on other projects in particular as the Trustee for Davy Jones’ Trust, but I look forward to watching the continued growth of Country Music internationally.”

Boyce joined the CMA in 1992 as a European Assistant. She rose through the ranks and eventually took the role of Director of International Relations at the music organization.

During her tenure at the CMA, she supported all of the organization’s international initiatives and oversaw the international distribution of the CMA’s various television properties, including the CMA Awards. She also maintained relationships with international media, industry representatives and Country Music associations in Australia, the U.K., and Canada.

“For many years now, Bobbi has acted as a leading voice for CMA’s international efforts both to our international partners and to our local Nashville community,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “She has been instrumental in making sure that the bridge between Nashville and our partners across the globe was strong, secure and supportive of the genre overall. Thanks in no small part to her efforts, we have continued to see significant growth in Country consumption internationally. I, and CMA as a whole, will miss working with Bobbi dearly, but am excited to see her able to focus more time on her other projects.”

“A publicist, networker, connector and facilitator, Bobbi’s presence has been a cornerstone to CMA’s international agenda for almost three decades,” says Milly Olykan, CMA Vice President International Relations and Development. “From overseeing all our international awards and editing our CMA television properties for international audiences, to the countless relationships she has fostered, Bobbi has given so much of herself to keep the international flames burning for CMA. While we are sad to see her stepping away from her work with CMA, we are eternally grateful for her dedicated service to our organization and wish her all the best!”

Boyce’s final day at the CMA will be April 30th, the organization said.