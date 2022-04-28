   JOIN LOGIN

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Leo Sayer

We chart Leo Sayer’s career from graphic designer to nervous breakdown to John Lennon to Roger Daltrey to Pierrot to Richard Perry to being ripped-off to moving to Australia to… Leo Sayer is a raconteur and a true artist who is still creating, you’ll love hearing his story.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/leo-sayer-96176411/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leo-sayer/id1316200737?i=1000558960158

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0O5bPrCbNb363SdexVo1xi?si=18XD9y1yRJ2vDS-FlwFU8g

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/58fdf753-2cf6-4a61-8b9b-16bf3a3692fe/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-leo-sayer

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/leo-sayer-202741663

