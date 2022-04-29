Snapchat Enters Augmented Reality Partnership with Live Nation For Concerts and Festivals

(CelebrityAccess) – Snapchat has entered into a multi-year partnership with Live Nation. According to a Snapchat representative, the deal with see Snapchat “elevate performances beyond stages and screens” through an immersive Augmented Reality (AR), powered by Snap Inc.’s studio, Arcadia.

In layman’s terms, if attendees open the Snapchat camera at select concerts, they will be able to view AR experiences “built into the experience of attending a show” (see below).

According to Snap, fans at festivals will be able to use AR to “try on merch, find friends, discover exclusive landmarks around the festival grounds, and more.” The partnership was announced as part of the Snap Partner Summit, where the company claimed that its “Snap AR is already at scale.”

Snap also revealed a string of new stats for Snapchat, including that the app now reaches over 600 million monthly active users globally.

As reported by MBW, Snap – throughout the company’s partnership with Live Nation, it will be “collaborating closely with artists to extend their creative canvas at concerts and working with some of the biggest festivals in music,” including Austin City Limits, Reading, Leeds, The Governors Ball, and Lollapalooza Paris and Chicago.

Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) will be the first to use Snaps’s augmented reality technology in May.