Gridiron Stadium Network Announces New Executive Director

(CelebrityAccess) – The Gridiron Stadium Network (GSN) announced Monday (April 25) the appointment of Joe Litvag to serve as its new Executive Director. Litvag assumed the role immediately, taking over for Jeff Apregan of Apregan Entertainment Group, who has retired.

Litvag, who comes to GSN from the Just Listen Company, has been in the live entertainment business since 1993. His work includes time with SFX Entertainment – Clear Channel – Live Nation, AEG Presents, Blackbird Presents, and Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP). As an entertainment industry veteran, Litvag has promoted, operated, initiated, and produced thousands of concerts, festivals, and events – spanning nearly 30 years.

GSN released a statement:

“We are excited for Joe to join the GSN and lead us into a new era. The past decade has proven to be very promising for live entertainment growth in the world of NFL stadiums. Joe’s industry knowledge, experience, and insight will offer great value to each one of our member teams. Our foundation and network is as strong as it has ever been.”

Litvag added:

“I’m really thrilled to be selected to serve in this important position for the GSN. I certainly have big shoes to fill after watching Jeff Apregan’s track of success, but with such a strong existing network of members, I have no doubt that we will be successful in continuing to evolve and grow GSN’s vision for the future.”

Litvag resides in St. Louis, MO, with his wife Lisa and two teenage sons, Jordan and Jake.