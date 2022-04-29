Carpool Karaoke King, James Corden – Leaving the Late, Late Show in 2023

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – James Corden, beloved host of The Late Late Show on CBS is set to exit as host in 2023. Corden has extended his contract with CBS for just one more year – having been at the helm for eight years before he says goodbye.

On Thursday night’s episode (April 28), Corden became emotional while talking about his exit. “I am happy to announce today that I have signed a new contract to carry on hosting The Late Late Show. But, I appreciate it (responding to audience applause). That’s really only half the story on this one. The other half is, the sadder news, is I have decided to sign on for one more year on the show. And that, this will be my last year hosting The Late Late Show.”

Corden continued, “This has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make. It really has. I have never taken this job for granted, ever, not once. The fact that you watch us at home, or you watch us online, wherever you are all around the world. The fact that we get to try and entertain you, and spend time with you, is an absolute privilege for me and every single person who makes this show. Here’s to the next 12 months. It’s going to be a blast; I promise you that.”

In a statement, CBS President and CEO George Cheeks spoke highly of Corden for taking “huge creative and comedic swings,” including the “Carpool Karaoke” videos in which pop stars including Adele, Harry Styles, Lady GaGa, and Paul McCartney performed sing-alongs with Corden while on the road.

What made those videos so endearing is that Corden never lost his fandom or sense of awe. We were just as excited for him to be sitting next to Lady Gaga as he was for himself.

Once news of his departure hit social media, fans had some ideas on who should replace Corden as host in Summer 2023.

One user tweeted, “Nick Cannon should replace James Corden in summer 2023.” While another said, “Magic Johnson should replace James Corden.”

James Corden is leaving The Late Late Show next year, apparently. Can we have Craig Ferguson back? — LoudMouthLordy (@crankycripchro1) April 29, 2022

As of press time, a replacement host has not been announced … but please, leave Mr. Ferguson where he belongs, in the past.